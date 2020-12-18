Reinstate Shotwell: Parents and CitizensPetition Board, NAACP, Democrats demand answers

NAACP members are also worried some board members will try to dismantle the alliance between Reidsville's predominantly Black Moss Street Partnership School and UNC-G.

The university's School of Education now runs the historically low-performing school with innovative instruction and surplus staff from the college.

The predominantly white South End Elementary School in Reidsville will also be a board target, Crisp said.

"I just don't think they want African American kids in the same school with white kids,'' Crisp said, explaining he believes the board will block efforts to move Black kids from overcrowded schools to South End for balance.

"There are zero black teachers at South End,'' Crisp said. "The only Black faces you're gonna see are the person sweeping the floor or serving food.''

Shotwell's Reaction to the Vote

A couple of minutes after the Monday night vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.

"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.