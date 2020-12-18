Reinstate Shotwell: Parents and CitizensPetition Board, NAACP, Democrats demand answers

EDEN — Nearly 1,500 citizen signed a petition this week demanding the Rockingham County School Board reinstate ousted Superintendent Rodney Shotwell. And by Friday, the local NAACP chapter and the county's Democratic Party had joined the chorus, asking why Shotwell was discharged and calling his dismissal reckless and unwarranted.
"We will demand, demand, demand that the board reinstate our superintendent,'' Jeff Crisp, Reidsville NAACP Branch president, said from the steps of the school system's administration building during a Friday afternoon news conference.
Teachers and parents gathered at the event, carrying signs in support of Shotwell.
Monday night's vote to fire Shotwell
The board voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Shotwell, longtime superintendent for the 25-school district and a former North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
The board gave Shotwell, who has overseen the district's $130 million budget and piloted a hybrid system through the pandemic, 90 days' notice, but no reason for his dismissal during the open session of Monday night's monthly meeting, a video recording of the meeting showed.
It remains unclear how the board will reconcile Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022. Board attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill said Friday that he is not authorized to discuss any matters regarding how the board will handle breaking the contract or how much it will cost the county.
Shotwell's contract, approved by the board on Aug. 13, 2018, details his annual salary as $161,795. The contract says Shotwell is eligible for annual increases granted to state employees by the state legislature.
Additionally, Shotwell's contract stipulates he be paid $300 per month toward life insurance and granted 13 extra days leave each year.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, who has led the school system since 2006.
The night marked Alston's first meeting as a board member. A Republican from Reidsville, Alston was elected to the board's District 1 seat in November and serves as the governing body's vice chairman.
Board chair Kimberly McMichael and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the termination during the regular monthly board meeting held in the auditorium of Rockingham County High School.
McKinney of Eden, also a Republican, sat for her third meeting since being appointed to the board's District 3 seat this year to replace the late Wayne Kirkman.
Board members have not responded to requests for comment.
NAACP Head Says Board Will Target Minorities
"This was a political stunt to take over power ... for the school board to bring in some additional chess players,'' Crisp of the NAACP said in a Friday interview. "And once these chess players play and they make their moves and say 'checkmate' ... it’s gonna be checkmate, not just to Dr. Shotwell, but teachers and principals are going to find their jobs in jeopardy, too.''
NAACP members are also worried some board members will try to dismantle the alliance between Reidsville's predominantly Black Moss Street Partnership School and UNC-G.
The university's School of Education now runs the historically low-performing school with innovative instruction and surplus staff from the college.
The predominantly white South End Elementary School in Reidsville will also be a board target, Crisp said.
"I just don't think they want African American kids in the same school with white kids,'' Crisp said, explaining he believes the board will block efforts to move Black kids from overcrowded schools to South End for balance.
"There are zero black teachers at South End,'' Crisp said. "The only Black faces you're gonna see are the person sweeping the floor or serving food.''
Shotwell's Reaction to the Vote
A couple of minutes after the Monday night vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.
"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.
"I just simply want to say that the Rockingham County Schools (are) the best school system that I could ever ask to work for. I’d like to thank Ms. McKinney, Ms. Rakestraw and Ms. McMichael for always being straight up. If you disagreed with me, you would always call me and tell me,'' Shotwell said.
"And this is OK. You know, God has a plan for all of us, and so I’m looking forward to the opportunity for what’s coming up next.''
The superintendent has consistently met resistance over the past 14 months from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff of the system that employs 2,100 and serves 11,300 students.
Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.
Their stance prompted community advocates, including clergy, educators and NAACP representatives, to attend board meetings last year to argue for the training they say is vital.
Proponents point out that Rockingham County public schools serve students from diverse backgrounds in the county of 91,000, where 18% of the population is Black and 6% is Hispanic.
The rural county, with a poverty rate of 20.4%, educates thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds.
The Petition
The county needs Shotwell to continue leading, and parents, staff and students need an explanation for Shotwell's firing, said the petition, generated on the change.org website and circulated on Facebook.
The petition further posited that firing Shotwell means losing money along with talent.
"This county cannot afford to throw thousands of dollars away to buy out Dr. Shotwell’s contract. We could hire 5 new teachers and 7 new assistants with that amount of money. The Rockingham (County) Board received no input from this community and gave no reason to why they fired him ... The people from Rockingham County deserve to know the reason for their decision,'' said the petition, titled "Bring Dr. Shotwell back!''
The county's Democratic Party head echoed the concerns.
"The Rockingham County Democratic Party vehemently denounces the recent action ...'' Roxanne Griffin, county party president said in a news release. "
"We believe there are several points which need to be addressed by the assenting members, primary among which is why?'' Griffin said in the release.
"The financial implications for Rockingham County taxpayers of a contract buyout that could exceed $300,000, in addition to a new hire salary are significant. From where will this money come, considering there is already concern about the school district's funding?'' Griffin said.
Before coming to Rockingham County, Shotwell served as superintendent of the Macon County school system for five years where he oversaw a $23 million renovation to existing buildings and construction of two new schools.
