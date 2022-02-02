Relay For Life-American Cancer Society Honors Elnora Neal, 93, for raising $10K

Neal composes a letter asking for donations that she mails at her expense to relatives, friends, and businesses. Sometimes she follows up with telephone calls and occasionally visits to talk about how ACA is funding cancer research and resources for patients.

When she first began, she set a donation amount that would qualify donors for one of her delicious cakes. And for many years, Neal baked cakes too numerous to count as rewards for her patrons.

Her work has gone rewarded with 5 plaques from the ACA recognizing her outstanding fundraising efforts.

“Dedicated volunteers like Mrs. Neal are the reason the American Cancer Society is able to continue to fulfill its mission to save lives from cancer,’’ said Danielle Sowell, senior development manager for the ACS’s Southeast Region in Charlotte.

“Her efforts over the years have made such an incredible impact on the lives of those touched by this terrible disease, and we’re so grateful for her continued support.”

Neal said she would like to express her sincerest gratitude to every donor that has supported her efforts.

She finds her work in raising money for the American Cancer Society very rewarding and says she never tires of talking to people about her cause. because she’s fueled by her desire to see a cure for cancer and determined to work toward that cure.