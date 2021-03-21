Report: N.C. students who are Black more likely to be suspended than white classmates

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s public schools must address the ongoing racial bias against Black students as they prepare to deal with education after the COVID-19 pandemic, a civil rights group says.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice released “racial equity report cards” on Thursday for the state and individual school districts. They show that Black students are more likely to be suspended and referred to the court system than their white classmates.

The data is largely from the 2019-20 school year, when in-person instruction was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of suspensions and court referrals were down because of the school closures, but the coalition found that the rates were still disproportionately high for students of color.

“The imperative is to actually implement reform and changes to school discipline that bring equity and a different kind of safety to Black and brown students when we return back to school in 2021,” said Tyler Whittenberg, chief counsel for justice system reform with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “We want them to be safe from COVID. But we want them to also be safe against discrimination and exclusionary discipline.”