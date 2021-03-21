Report: N.C. students who are Black more likely to be suspended than white classmates

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s public schools must address the ongoing racial bias against Black students as they prepare to deal with education after the COVID-19 pandemic, a civil rights group says.
The Southern Coalition for Social Justice released “racial equity report cards” on Thursday for the state and individual school districts. They show that Black students are more likely to be suspended and referred to the court system than their white classmates.
The data is largely from the 2019-20 school year, when in-person instruction was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of suspensions and court referrals were down because of the school closures, but the coalition found that the rates were still disproportionately high for students of color.
“The imperative is to actually implement reform and changes to school discipline that bring equity and a different kind of safety to Black and brown students when we return back to school in 2021,” said Tyler Whittenberg, chief counsel for justice system reform with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “We want them to be safe from COVID. But we want them to also be safe against discrimination and exclusionary discipline.”
Whittenberg said there’s been some progress over the past year, such as how Gov. Roy Cooper’s task force on racial equity released dozens of recommendations in December. Several dealt with schools and juvenile justice, including revising the role of school-resource officers and raising the age a child can be prosecuted in juvenile court.
Among the findings in the fifth annual report:
Black students received 54.9% of all short-term suspensions, even though they made up 24.8% of the state’s student population.
White students received 26% of short-term suspensions, even though they accounted for 45.5% of the state’s enrollment.
Black students were 3.9 times more likely to receive a short-term suspension than white students.
Similar patterns can be seen in individual North Carolina school districts. For example, in the state’s large districts, Black students were more likely to receive a short-term suspension than white students at the following rates:
• 4.8 in Guilford County
• 5.6 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County
• 7.1 in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
• 7.3 in Wake County
School districts throughout North Carolina have worked to reduce suspensions, saying keeping students out of schools inhibits them from learning.
Whittenberg says school-resource officers also contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline by helping to push Black and brown students into the juvenile and adult criminal court systems.
Black students accounted for 49% of school-based juvenile court complaints referred to the justice system. White students only accounted for 35.2% of the referrals.