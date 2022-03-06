Republican candidates to run for commissioner's seats, two Dems will vie for Dist. 65 seat

WENTWORTH — New candidate filings with the county elections board show Rockingham County will see two incumbent commissioners challenged by fellow Republicans in the 2022 Primary Election on May 17.
And two Democrats and one Republican will challenge an appointed Republican incumbent for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 65 seat.
N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle of Stoneville, a former county commissioner, was selected by the Rockingham County GOP leadership on Aug. 11 to complete the unexpired term of Rep. Jerry Carter after his death from a rare gastrointestinal disorder.
Longtime Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, a veterinarian, and Gary L. Smith of Eden, a retired high school teacher, both Democrats, have entered the race for Pyrtle’s seat. Challenger Joseph A. Gibson, III, a Stokesdale Republican, filed this week.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican from Eden who took office in 1998 and is one of the county’s longest serving sheriffs, will face Eden Democrat Tyrone Scales at the ballot box.
Scales has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 26 as an officer with the Eden Police Department. Scales worked two years as a patrol officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
Republican Houston Barrow, a professional wrestler and dental hygienist from Eden; Billy King Jr., a Reidsville Republican, who lists his profession online as self-employed; and former longtime Rockingham County Elections Board member Toni Reece, an Eden Republican, will challenge Republican incumbent county commissioner Charlie Hall for the four-year term commissioner’s seat. Hall is a co-owner of Cirrus Construction, Inc., and a Stoneville resident.
Incumbent Don Powell of Reidsville, who was appointed by the county GOP to fill Pyrtle’s commissioner seat in August, is being challenged by Republican David C. Myers of Madison, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, who served as Madison’s mayor for 8 years.
Vanessa McGee Smith-Kearney, a Reidsville Republican who is a minister and founder and CEO of a faith-based nonprofit, will also contend for the 2-year term commissioner’s seat.
Abner M. Bullins, a Republican from Eden and chief deputy for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, is the only candidate who has filed to run for Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court.
Candidate filing in North Carolina, which was suspended Dec. 8 by the North Carolina Supreme Court as it considered whether North Carolina’s GOP-drawn political maps were unlawfully gerrymandered, resumed on Feb. 24. The move came hours after the high court affirmed new state congressional and legislative districts. The original election date had been March 8, but was postponed to May 17.
Candidates in N.C. have until March 4 at noon to file.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners (4-year term)
Houston Barrow—Republican, 349 Garden Road, Eden.
Charlie Hall—Republican, 221 Calvary Road, Stoneville.
Billy King, Jr.—Republican, 127 Morgan Lane, Reidsville.
Toni Reece—Republican, 104 N. Johnston Street, Eden.
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners (2-year term)
Don Powell—Republican, 636 King Street, Reidsville.
Vanessa McGee-Smith Kearney—Republican, 913 Hilltop Blvd., Reidsville.
David C. Myers—Republican, 202 Dahl Street, Madison.
Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court
Abner M. Bullins—Republican, 311 Dogwood Drive, Eden.
Rockingham County Sheriff
Sam Page—Republican, 645 S. Madison Street, Eden.
Tyrone Scales—Democrat, 342 Pervie Bolick Street, Eden.