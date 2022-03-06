Republican candidates to run for commissioner's seats, two Dems will vie for Dist. 65 seat

Republican Houston Barrow, a professional wrestler and dental hygienist from Eden; Billy King Jr., a Reidsville Republican, who lists his profession online as self-employed; and former longtime Rockingham County Elections Board member Toni Reece, an Eden Republican, will challenge Republican incumbent county commissioner Charlie Hall for the four-year term commissioner’s seat. Hall is a co-owner of Cirrus Construction, Inc., and a Stoneville resident.

Incumbent Don Powell of Reidsville, who was appointed by the county GOP to fill Pyrtle’s commissioner seat in August, is being challenged by Republican David C. Myers of Madison, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, who served as Madison’s mayor for 8 years.

Vanessa McGee Smith-Kearney, a Reidsville Republican who is a minister and founder and CEO of a faith-based nonprofit, will also contend for the 2-year term commissioner’s seat.

Abner M. Bullins, a Republican from Eden and chief deputy for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, is the only candidate who has filed to run for Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court.