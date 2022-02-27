Republican candidates to run for commissioner's seats, two Dems will vie for Dist. 65 seat

WENTWORTH — New candidate filings with the county elections board show Rockingham County will see two incumbent commissioners challenged by fellow Republicans in the 2022 Primary Election on May 17.

And two Democrats and an appointed Republican incumbent will vie for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 65 seat.

N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle of Stoneville, a former county commissioner, was selected by the Rockingham County GOP leadership on Aug. 11 to complete the unexpired term of Rep. Jerry Carter after his death from a rare gastrointestinal disorder.

Longtime Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker, a veterinarian, and Gary L. Smith of Reidsville, a high school world history teacher, both Democrats, have entered the race for Pyrtle’s seat.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican from Eden who took office in 1998 and is one of the county’s longest serving sheriffs, will face Eden Democrat Tyrone Scales at the ballot box.

Scales has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 26 as an officer with the Eden Police Department. Scales worked two years as a patrol officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.