 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republicans denounce threatening graffiti on GOP headquarters in Raleigh

  • 0
Graffiti

The N.C. GOP posted this photo to its social media over the weekend and called on Democrats to condemn the vandalism and similar threats in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

North Carolina’s GOP says the state’s Republican Party offices in Raleigh were vandalized Friday night following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

“This act was followed by numerous threats over the weekend,” GOP leaders said in a statement Sunday.

The graffiti reads, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither R you.” It is surrounded by hearts and a symbol for anarchy.

The N.C. GOP called the graffiti a threat of violence and called on Democratic leaders to denounce similar threats.

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that left-wing activists resort to vandalism, destruction of property and threats of violence in response to any political views they disagree with,” said the GOP statement.

336-727-7316

@JournalRagan

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert