Reservations are now open for “Grandfather Presents: Andy Hill”

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your seat for the fourth and final of the Saturday presentations in its revamped Grandfather Presents speaker series. Andy Hill, MountainTrue High Country regional director and Watauga Riverkeeper, will share “Watauga River Conservation: Emerging, Innovative Solutions” on Sept. 17.

The brand-new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the free hourlong event, which takes place at 2 p.m. and is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership. For some, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits that just opened to the public.

In addition to Hill, the series has one other remaining Saturday afternoon presenter focusing on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale. Mike Leonard – retired lawyer, one of the South’s leaders in protecting land for trails, parks, forests and historic sites and a member of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Board of Directors – is coming up next on Aug. 27.

The 2022 lineup also features one more ticketed Thursday evening event with a focus on internationally and nationally known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation: CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29.

“We know how vital it is to protect the High Country’s waterways when it comes to supporting a thriving mountain ecosystem,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We are eager to hear from Andy on his work to make sure our watershed is a healthy one for all who visit this area or call it home.”

Hill has a passion for clean, cold, fishable, drinkable and swimmable water. A longtime fly fisherman, educator and guide, he is intimately familiar with the area’s watershed, from the headwaters to the tailwater, and is passionate about protecting the places we love.

MountainTrue is an environmental advocacy organization serving the Southern Blue Ridge with four regional offices and home to four Riverkeeper programs. The organization champions resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities in the Southern Blue Ridge. Hill’s presentation will focus on the ecology of the Watauga River, its biodiversity, threats and solutions.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space, and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after to chat with Hill.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Andy Hill” – which is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership – and to reserve your spot, visit www.grandfather.com/event/andy-hill.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.