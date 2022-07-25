Reservations are now open for “Grandfather Presents: Charlie Brady”

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your seat for the second of the Saturday presentations in its revamped Grandfather Presents speaker series. Charlie Brady, executive director of Blue Ridge Conservancy, will present “Strategically Protecting Land to Ensure Access to Natural Places for Everyone” on Aug. 13.

The brand-new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the free hourlong event, which takes place at 2 p.m. and is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership. For many, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits that just opened to the public.

In addition to Brady, the series has three other Saturday afternoon presenters focusing on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale. These include Tracy Swartout, Blue Ridge Parkway superintendent, on July 30; Andy Hill, MountainTrue High Country regional director and Watauga Riverkeeper, on Sept. 17; and one more to be announced soon!

The 2022 roster also features two more ticketed Thursday evening events with internationally and nationally known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation: ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on Aug. 4 and CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29.

“We’re so excited to host Charlie and to hear more about his vital efforts helping to conserve land here in the High Country,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Throughout his career, he has proven his commitment to protecting natural places, and that resonates very deeply on this mountain and with our visitors.”

Brady is a native of northwest North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Wake Forest University. After practicing law in Western North Carolina for 37 years, he became executive director of Blue Ridge Conservancy in 2017. Brady has served on the Environmental Management Commission for the State of North Carolina, North Carolina State Parks Board, Foothills Conservancy Board of Trustees, Trout Unlimited National Board, as well as on numerous local and regional nonprofit boards.

Brady’s relationship with Blue Ridge Conservancy – a private, nonprofit organization that has protected over 23,000 acres in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties – began during his law practice by advising and negotiating real estate conveyances of conservation properties for the conservancy. He is an avid outdoorsman and recreationalist with a strong commitment to land and water conservation.

In addition to protecting working farmland, BRC’s efforts have resulted in the creation of state natural areas like Beech Creek Bog, Bear Paw and Bullhead Mountain.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space, and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after to chat with Brady.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Charlie Brady” – which is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership – and to reserve your spot, visit www.grandfather.com/event/charlie-brady.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.