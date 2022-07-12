Reservations are now open for “Grandfather Presents: Tracy Swartout”

LINVILLE, N.C. - Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your seat for the first of the Saturday presentations in its revamped Grandfather Presents speaker series. Tracy Swartout, Blue Ridge Parkway superintendent, will present “Protecting the Parkway: The ‘Forever’ Business” on July 30.

The brand-new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the free hourlong event, which takes place at 2 p.m. and is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership. For many, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits that just opened to the public.

In addition to Swartout, the series will have three other Saturday afternoon presenters focusing on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale. These include Charlie Brady, executive director of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, on Aug. 13; Andy Hill, MountainTrue High Country regional director and Watauga Riverkeeper, on Sept. 17; and one more to be announced soon!

The 2022 roster also features three ticketed Thursday evening events with internationally and nationally known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation: outdoor adventurer, writer and advocate Rick Ridgeway on July 14, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee on Aug. 4 and CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29.

A native of the Carolinas, Swartout began her job as superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway – the continuous 469-mile scenic motor road that connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south – during the summer of 2021. She has worked for the National Park Service for over 22 years and served in NPS leadership roles across the country, including nine years at Mount Rainier National Park, where she worked most recently.

“The mission of the National Park Service very much mirrors that of Grandfather Mountain, and Tracy’s work overseeing ‘America’s favorite drive’ is so important to this region and the country,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “The parkway provides exceptional access to the natural world for all to enjoy, and we look forward to hearing from Tracy on plans to protect this national treasure.”

Swartout’s presentation will share some of the critical challenges facing the Blue Ridge Parkway as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2035. She will discuss how the parkway works with partners, communities and stakeholders across Virginia and North Carolina to plan for the future of this all-American road.

Before the NPS, Swartout worked in both the nonprofit and state government sectors. She has a bachelor's degree in environmental geography from the University of South Carolina, a master's degree in natural resources from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, and completed postgraduate work at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment, where she specialized in coastal geology. An avid outdoorsperson and lover of the arts, she can often be found enjoying live music outdoors with her family.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space, and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after to chat with Swartout.