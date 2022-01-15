'Respected by so many.' Asheboro firefighter dies of COVID after decades on the job

A North Carolina firefighter known for his dedication to his community spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.

Chris Hoover, a battalion chief with the Asheboro Fire Department, died on Jan. 8, more than a month after contracting the disease. He was 47, officials said.

Hoover is remembered as a dad and longtime firefighter in Asheboro.

“He loved fishing and spending time on the pier at the Waterway Campground with his friends and his extended family,” Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service said in an obituary on its website. “Mostly he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his girls.”

When he wasn’t with relatives, officials said Hoover also served the nearby Ash-Rand Rescue Squad & EMS and the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department.

“Anytime you had a question, he was right there,” said Samantha East, an Asheboro Fire Department spokesperson who worked at Tabernacle. “As far as being a leader, he wasn’t one of those that would just tell you to go do this or do that, he would jump in there and help you do it.”