Restaurant-worthy brunch recipes re-create the weekend meal’s leisurely magic at home

Brunch: The dine-in restaurant occasion I miss most during this pandemic.
I’m not really thinking of those all-you-can-eat grand buffets (although that sounds decadently delightful). Rather, those leisurely outings with good friends that involve wait staff, luxurious food and a way-early-for-me cocktail or two. A stroll might follow to aid digestion and keep the conversation flowing, before the need to nap pulls me to the couch.
These days, working at home means the couch often doubles as desk. The cocktail hour creeps into consciousness at dusk. The snack drawer beckons all day.
This January, I declare time to cook our own restaurant-worthy brunch dishes. Eggs covered in a creamy sauce, bacon-y potatoes, seed and nut pancakes sweetened with jam. It makes no matter to the cook when you enjoy them — Sunday morning, Tuesday evening or Friday lunch.
I never have enough pancake recipes. Whole grain, buttermilk, potato, lemon ricotta — we love them all in our family. My pet peeve is the metallic taste of excess leavening found in boxed mixes and some recipes, so I nearly always make my own dry mix. Ingredients on hand inspire the use of various flours, seeds, nut and fruit additions. A love of muesli cereal translated into the version below, chock-full of oats, almonds and dried currants.
I stock bags of frozen cranberries for this speedy cranberry, fig and ginger jam. Make a double batch and package in small refrigerator containers to gift to your former brunch buddies with the dry pancake mix and instructions for cooking.
Bacon and potatoes are a match made in heaven — especially when indulging in breakfast-for-dinner. The hash can be served in individual skillets topped with an egg — reminiscent of pancake house skillet meals.
Like many, I struggle to poach eggs so they look beautiful and stay soft-set. The best technique I’ve found is simply to keep the barely simmering pan of water swirling when you add the egg. The movement of the water helps coat the yolk with the white. Once done, after about 3 minutes, use a slotted spoon to transfer the egg to a bowl of lukewarm water. The eggs hold in this manner nicely while you reheat the potato mixture to piping hot. Top everything with a lemony, mayonnaise-based sauce — easier than making hollandaise.
I always enlist help while cooking brunch — someone to act as the barista and bartender while I concentrate on the stove. Serve mimosas with the pancakes and bloody mary’s with the bacon potato skillet.
Fortified, we reminisce and marvel at the skills of the staff at our favorite brunch spots. Let’s support them in these difficult times by ordering takeout meals, tipping generously and sending donations. New memories are on the horizon.