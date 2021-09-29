Retail center proposed on Wendover, across from Palladium shopping center

HIGH POINT — A developer is asking the city to allow a shopping center to be built on a major north High Point corridor.

Bunker Land Group of Charlotte has applied to rezone 26 acres at West Wendover Avenue and Penny Road for a proposed 160,000-square-foot commercial development and 180 multifamily residential units, according to the city.

“Unlike many projects, this is not driven by an identified anchor or anchors,” Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the applicant, said in an email. “There are no tenants signed up or even under consideration/negotiation at this time, but a wide range of commercial, office and residential options will hopefully be allowed through the rezoning process to draw more retail to this general destination.”

The site, which is at the southeast corner of the intersection, is undeveloped except for a few scattered houses. It’s on a commercial corridor across Wendover from the Palladium shopping center.

The developer has assembled seven parcels, all of which are in unincorporated Guilford County, and is asking the city to annex and rezone the tracts from agricultural, residential single-family and mixed use to conditional zoning retail center.