Retired thoroughbred "Prim" shot with arrow, recovering over Christmas at N.C. State

REIDSVILLE — An 8-year old retired thoroughbred race horse is recovering at N.C. State Equine Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh, after being shot Thursday with a rusted arrow that plunged nine inches deep into its neck, nearly piercing its vertebrae.

What would motivate a person to shoot a gentle horse with a bow and arrow? That's a question authorities and owners Ann Brady and her daughter Jillian Williams want answered as their beloved "Prim" undergoes complex treatment for the wound that is six inches wide at its entry point.

Prim was shot while on the family's pasture at Julianne Farms at 3188 N.C. 65 and discovered by Brady and a friend when they searched her out in the dark Thursday evening.

"I went down to feed at about 5:30, and it was getting dark. Prim did not come up for her dinner. I called for her and heard her at the bottom of the pasture,'' Brady said.

"Another barn person came down to put a horse back into the barn and that person had a flashlight, so we were going to go find her. The barn helper cast the flashlight on Prim "and we saw the arrow,'' Brady said, explaining she quickly called the vet, her daughter and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office to seek help.

"She was obviously in pain because it took us a long time to get her to the barn.''

Local veterinarian Melissa Sheppard and Brady's daughter arrived first and it was clear "the horse needed a surgical team, so the vet sedated prim and gave her some pain medicine and cut off the arrow so we could load her in the trailer and take her to N.C. State,'' Brady said.

"We called (NCSU) as we were driving up and they had a team ready for her,'' she said.

No hunters have permission to use bows on Brady's land, but she said she hopes the incident was a hunting accident rather than a malicious, targeted act of violence. Brady said her neighbors do not hunt with bows.

"There are lots of ideas out there as to motivation, but we are hoping it was a hunter whose arrow went the wrong place,'' Brady said. "We are hoping it was just an accident ... At minimum, they were trespassing, and I just hope they did not intentionally shoot a horse.''

Brady, who has run for office in Rockingham County in past years as a Democrat, said no one in her family has received any type of threats or threats against her animal.

But in the interest of safety for the livestock, "we will be putting trail cameras up to enhance security,'' Brady said Friday.

Investigators with the sheriff's office are calling the injury an act of animal cruelty, but have not discovered the culprit or motive, they said.

Meanwhile, Prim, who will spend Christmas in Raleigh undergoing more treatment, is connected to a pump that assists with preventing infection. But draining the upright wound is nearly impossible, Brady said.

The wound is so close to the animal's vertebrae that installation of a drain system is too risky, Brady said. Instead, vets are using a vacuum system to pull excess fluid from the wound, she and her daughter explained.

Her hospital stay is expected to extend to as long as three more weeks, Brady said, explaining that once home, the horse will need continued and extensive rehabilitation therapy.

Prim's supporters have started a GoFundMe page to help with the emergency medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-vet-horse-shot-with-an-arrow

And this week, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $500 reward from the Earl Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund for the arrest and conviction of the culprits.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff's office at (336) 634-3232.