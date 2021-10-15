 Skip to main content
Retirement celebration scheduled for Rockingham EMS longtime employee George Kasey
Retirement celebration scheduled for Rockingham EMS longtime employee George Kasey

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Emergency Services will honor George Kasey on Oct. 19 for three decades of service to the county's Emergency Services Department, administrators with the county government announced on Friday.

A retirement celebration for Kasey is scheduled to be held at the Rockingham County Emergency Services Building at 150 Justice Drive here from 1-3 p.m.

Kasey, 48, is the only employee to retire from Rockingham County 911 with 30 years of service, county officials said in a news release.

He began his full-time career with the county in December 1992. And his life has been spent rendering aid. By age 13, he had joined the Junior Rescue Squad at the urging of a family member and was learning life-saving techniques.

Kasey, of Reidsville, went on to receive his Emergency Medical Technician’s certification before graduating high school in Rockingham County. With hopes of gaining more experience and moving into working on ambulances, Kasey began work in telecommunications at the 911 center where he stayed.

Kasey said he hopes to stay with the county's 911 service part-time and do some work with the Eden Rescue Squad.

Beyond that, he is looking forward to spending more time with his 10-year-old daughter, he said in a news release. 

“I’ve missed a lot of holidays and birthdays working emergency services,” Kasey said. “I just want to be there for her.”

If weather and call volume allow, Emergency Services has planned for Air Life Virginia to fly their helicopter in front of the 911 headquarters during the salute to Kasey.

