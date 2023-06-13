WENTWORTH — After interruptions by COVID-19, The Charlie Poole Music Festival, a proper celebration of the legacy of one of Rockingham County’s true musical legends, saw pickers and families pour out for two days of music on June 9-10.

Held at Rockingham Community College beneath tents, the event drew seasoned top musicians from the region and beyond, as well as young pickers and fiddlers.

“This weekend at the Charlie Poole Music Festival was just magical,’’ said its director and co-founder Louise Price of Eden.

“Some of the most incredible talent, both the performers and the contestants, were there sharing with an enthusiastic audience. We had so many wonderful volunteers, sponsors and supporters—it couldn’t have happened without them,’’ she said.

“And, visitors got a chance to see what a jewel of a campus we have at Rockingham Community College — all to celebrate the world’s most famous mill worker—Charlie Poole—a banjo player who transformed the world of music.’’

The winner of the festival’s top prize, the $1,000 Grand Champion Banjo Award, was Trevor Holder of Salem, Va.

Price said she will provide a complete list of all of the prize winners in different categories later this week.

Born in Statesville on March 22, 1892, the banjo-picking Poole grew up in Alamance County in a cotton mill village, going to work in the mills as a child.

Around 1918, Poole moved to the Spray community, now a part of Eden, where he worked in the spinning room of Spray Cotton Mill.

Throughout his childhood, Poole had a love for music and even crafted his first banjo from a gourd.

By the time he was 8 or 9-years old, he had learned to play proficiently.

And it was no time before he would become famous for his three-finger picking technique he would showcase around the nation with his band The North Carolina Ramblers.

The popular group recorded 36 albums and sold sold more than 600,000 copies—with songs named “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down” and “The Man Who Rode the Mule Around the World.”

The influence that Charlie Poole and The North Carolina Ramblers had on American roots music and continue to have on country music is like no other, music historians agree.

In an effort to celebrate the accomplishments of Poole, considered one of the most overlooked important country musicians in history, Price, along with Marianne S. Aiken, founded the Charlie Poole Music Festival in 1996.