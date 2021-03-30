REVIEW: Danielle Brooks shines as 'Mahalia'

You may be impressed with Mahalia Jackson’s gospel career after watching “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” but you’ll be bowled over by Danielle Brooks’ performance as the music legend.

Matching her note-for-note, Brooks exhibits a humanity that makes you wish all divas would be so self-effacing.

Following her from a Louisiana church to Carnegie Hall, “Mahalia” shows how Jackson viewed her talent and those who wanted to capitalize on it. She didn’t suffer fools, but she also didn’t battle like Billie Holiday or dig in her heels like Aretha Franklin. Brooks’ Mahalia is a respectful performer who didn’t want to turn her back on gospel just to make a dollar in rhythm and blues.

To prove as much, she brought in money by owning a beauty shop and creating a cosmetics line. She took those high-profile jobs but didn’t let them define her. Men, too, didn’t push and pull the way they did other icons. Mahalia traveled her own path and succeeded.