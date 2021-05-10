Revolution Ridge Opens May 21; GSC Member Preview Scheduled for May 20

GREENSBORO - The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is pleased to announce that Revolution Ridge, a $15.5M zoo expansion project, is scheduled to open to GSC members on May 20 at 9 a.m. and to all GSC guests on May 21 at 9 a.m. The opening of Revolution Ridge will be the culmination of the GSC’s Science City, USA master plan, unveiled in 2006. Included in Revolution Ridge are habitats for animals such as the cassowary, kookaburra, okapi, pygmy hippo, Caribbean flamingo, fishing cat, sand cat, serval, black-footed cat and red pandas. In addition, the expansion features state-of-the-art Shearer Animal Hospital that allows guests to watch animal care in action, along with the Dr. Sigmund and Ellen Tannenbaum Conservation Center, where guests can learn more about the GSC’s research and conservation work - both of which are functions that, until now, have taken place behind the scenes. Two hundred and fifty yards of elevated boardwalk offers guests an up-close and unencumbered view of Revolution Ridge’s largest species, as well as overlooks for the Country Park lakefront, which will soon be enhanced as a part of phase one of the Battleground Parks District project.