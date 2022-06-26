RHS receives $300K Lowe's Hometowns Grant

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville High School has been awarded $300,000 from the Lowe’s Hometowns Grant fund to help refurbish the facility’s cafeteria, concession stand, a stadium restroom and more.

The money will go toward the installation of a visitor’s restroom at the RHS Football Stadium, upgrades to the visitor’s concession stand there and renovations of the cafeteria and gymnasium bathrooms to make them handicap accessible.

Funds will further equip the RHS gyms, which are used daily as classrooms, with air-conditioning.

The high school, with 22 state football championships, has drawn athletics fans to its stadium for decades with state championship football teams dazzling the crowds beneath Friday night lights.

Rockingham County Schools praised the endowment in a news release, noting it is a fitting reward to a school of nearly 700 students that has provided so much to the heart of the community.

RCS administrators noted that without air-conditioning, the gymnasiums at RHS had often reached a stifling 95 degrees.

“Our restrooms are not wheelchair accessible, which is an inconvenience to our guests and our students, who must depend on mobility aides,’’ administrators said in the release.

“Our facilities are used by over 700 students each day and is utilized by approximately 1,000 community members weekly for sporting and community events,’’ administrators said.

This year marks the first year of a five-year $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to the communities it serves throughout 40 states and Washington, D.C.