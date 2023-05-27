Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I have been a part of the Rockingham County education system for 14 years now. I am who I am because of the people I have been surrounded by in these 14 years, rather it be teachers or classmates. Through these years I have had teachers who pushed me to do better and to work harder in my education, they have helped me grow as a better writer, reader and thinker. I have been lucky enough to have been able to take part in the International Baccalaureate program which includs coursework that influences higher level cognitive skills. This year has exposed me to more writing than I could have ever imagined and will help me greatly in the future.

During my time in Rockingham County education I have grown to learn skills that will help me in college and in whatever the future holds. I have learned time management and though I still struggle, I know how to rebound because I have been prepared by great teachers. Reidsville High school has had the most impact on my life because it has been where most of my major life events have occurred. In elementary school I learned to push forward. During middle school I had great teachers who encouraged me to try new things and I made life long friends there. Because my sister was already enrolled at RHS, I began to broaden my horizon by participating in high school activities as a middle schooler. These activities included the band, and the theater. I was encouraged early by both the Theater and Band teachers, they helped me grow as a person. Once in high school the transition was easy, I knew the staff, and had most of the same classmates.

The International Baccalaureate program taught me to think broadly, no longer on a small scale. Most of my teachers taught in the IB program, which benefited me because we formed a great relationship. I can honestly say that they wanted the best for me. They have truly prepared me for my next step in education, North Carolina State University.

I, Julio Esteban, was raised and born in Guatemala and moved to the United States in 2016. My dad is from Mexico and my mom is from Guatemala, unfortunately my dad was not involved in our lives. My mother made a decision to leave everything to afford my brother and I a better life. She left her dreams, goals, passions, but most importantly, the people she loved the most.

I am now 18 years old and will graduate in June with honors from Reidsville High School. However, my journey to get here was faced with many challenges. One of which was learning English. This was very difficult for me because I had to learn a new language from zero at the start of middle school. I could not communicate with anyone because I couldn not read or speak English. Completing school work was challenging. Fortunately, I did not allow this challenge to keep me from achieving my goals. I understood that I had to work harder than other students and that this country not only gives me challenges but also gives me opportunities. I was able to make new friends through the years who stood by me and helped me achieve my goals. As the years passed, I learned English and moved from communicating with a single word to being able to express myself fluently in English before an audience.

Currently, I am close to earning a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) license. After graduation I will begin a welding certification program in September. I am proud to say that I just bought my own car which makes me so happy.

I am really thankful to God and especially my mother. In the future, I will make sure she has everything she needs as this is not the end of my story but only the beginning.

My name is Matthew Davenport. I am currently a senior at Reidsville High School. In the fall of 2023 I will attend Liberty University and major in Biomedical Sciences in hopes to become an orthopedic elbow specialist.

Since I started school in kindergarten at Monroeton Elementary, I have attended a school in Rockingham County. My middle school was Reidsville Middle and now as mentioned earlier I attend Reidsville High. The most important thing that has really impacted me throughout my years of being in school are the teachers that I have had. They have affected me in a positive way and helped me become better prepared for the future.

Throughout my entire life, I have loved to play sports! My favorite sport to play is baseball. Pitching is my favorite position to play. Unfortunately, I injured my elbow and had surgery in November of 2022. This was one of the toughest moments of my life because I could not do things I normally did and I was not able to play the game that I had grown up loving as a kid. All of my teachers helped me during this period of my life and checked in on me to make sure I was doing ok, mentally and physically.

Their attention really meant a lot to me. It showed me how much my teachers truly care about me, as well as all of the students that they interact with. With encouragement from my family and teachers, this led me to the decision to become an orthopedic elbow specialist.

I am very thankful for the great educational experiences I have had and especially for each teacher that has touched my life!

I stand here today, 38 days away from being a Reidsville High School graduate, all because I have been given all the love and guidance a person could ask for by my Grandpa and my grandmother. Life for me has not always been easy. My father died before I was born, and I was raised by my grandparents who were also my first teachers. The lesson my grandpa provided continuously was around life. My Grandpa taught me that you have to be tough to live in this world. Grandpa always said “there are no easy paths Oscar”. The lessons that were taught by my Grandma were from the heart. She taught me to love myself, treat others with kindness and always put God first.

My grandparents only accepted my best work, and pushed me to work hard at all I pursued, even through the toughest season, the year of COVID-19. During my Junior year the guidance counselor called and asked me if I would like to learn about the Manual Machining certification program through RCC. I am so glad that I said “yes”. The work was not easy, but I had already been told that life does not have easy paths. During the spring of my Junior year, Mrs. Stubblefied pulled me to the side and told me about a program called ROCK-A-TOP. This program would give me PAID work experience and pay for me to continue my studies at RCC in Machining and Industry. I could not believe my ears! My hard work and the support of my family and teachers had paid off big time!. I had walked into something that I loved doing and would get paid for! I applied to ROCK-A-Top and made my grandparents so proud when I became one of the first apprentices to represent Reidsville High School. I am now employed with MSI, and I am learning to become a CNC Machinist. I am so thankful for this opportunity, I was not sure what I wanted to do after high school, and this path has provided direction and a path for success. Through this program I have made lifelong friends plus gained knowledge and experience that will benefit me in the future.