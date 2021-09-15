Richardson addresses Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Commissioner Mark Richardson was the guest speaker at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club on Sept. 9 and focused on what he calls the county's two worst problems: opioid abuse and a lean workforce.

Richardson said the county needs more drug treatment facilities which can provide care 24/7 in order to combat the epidemic of opioid addiction.

As for building the county's workforce, Richardson said, "Young people must be encouraged to help themselves and nothing good is acquired without the effort.''

Several Kiwanis members pointed out that many problems, such as opioid abuse, begin at home and many children and teens do not have appropriate guidance from their parents.

Richardson told the group that there are great opportunities for youth, especially Rockingham Community College.

