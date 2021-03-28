Richardson resigns from Rockingham Board of Elections after tumultuous year

The Rockingham County grant would have put an extra $13.65 in the pockets of one-stop polling place workers for each day they showed up to work, whether they toiled for one day or 18, officials said. The exact number of one-stop poll workers was not available, but the elections board hired around 215 poll workers overall to staff the election.

When the matter came up for discussion during a Feb. 16 county elections board meeting, Purgason and Reece argued it was inappropriate to award bonuses to poll workers while other county workers did without a financial boost.

Purgason suggested the money might be used to buy security cameras, instead.

Ultimately, Justin Thacker, the county’s deputy director of finance, told board members the money had to be used for poll worker bonuses or returned to the state elections board. In turn, the state board would return funds to the CTLC, Thacker explained.

But Purgason and Reece were adamant that the money not go to poll workers.

“I’m not in favor of this … we have so many people in this county that have worked diligently through COVID and they haven’t received any kind of bonus,’’ Purgason said.