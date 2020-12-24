Richter appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy

MADISON — Austin Richter of Madison has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The McMichael High School senior is the son of Jennifer Lynn Richter of Madison and Dwayne Charles Smith of Stokesdale.

An avid archer, Richter participates in both USA and Boneyard Archery events. He enjoys running and working out and has a part-time job at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

A scholar who attended Rockingham Community College while at McMichael, Richter scored a 35 on his ACT and has been a member of the AFJROTC since 9th grade.

He has attended AFJROTC cadet leadership camps at Fayetteville State University twice and in 2019 won a slot for a private pilot's summer scholarship training session, which was postponed due to the pandemic.