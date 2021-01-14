River Paddlers raise $1,200 for locals in need of food

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC — Converting paddle power into food for the hungry is an annual mission for organizers and participants of the Mighty Mayo River Trip.

While COVID-19 will keep many kayakers off the river in Rockingham County, the Carolina Canoe Club is determined to keep true to their yearly goal of collecting food for those in need.

Event Organizer, Joe Berry of Carolina Canoe Club, and Steven Pulliam, Dan Riverkeeper, presented a $1,200 to Executive Director of LOT 2540 Marty Roberts on Saturday at Stoneville Memorial Park.

The non-profit, anchored by a thrift store and mission building in Mayodan, seeks to serve hundreds of Rockingham Countians who are unsure of where their next meal is coming.

Every January, as many as 50 river paddlers from across North Carolina make their way to Mayo River State Park for the "MMRT,'' named the 2020 American Canoe Association “Event of the Year.”

Along with paddles and gear, the boaters bring hundreds of pounds of food to help alleviate hunger in the region. And the crew works to remove dozens of trash bags of debris from the riverbank during a litter clean up. While icy river conditions do not deter these whitewater enthusiasts, this year's infection risks with COVID-19 turned out to be a showstopper for the MMRT.