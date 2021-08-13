RiverFest to bring music, food and more to Eden on Sept. 17-18

EDEN — RiverFest returns to uptown in September.
The annual event, canceled last year because of the coronavirus, brings music, food and more to celebrate art, history and river heritage in Eden, the land of two rivers.
This year's RiverFest will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10-10 p.m. Sept. 18 along Washington Street in the Olde Leaksville Shopping District, according to City of Eden Tourism.
There will be music all day, including The Cat 5 Band from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and Jim Quick & Coastline from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18.
The 18th annual RiverFest will feature such events as ax throwing, a BMX bike show, a butterfly encounter, chainsaw carving, gem mining, giant games, a kid's play zone, magicians, and Melanie Paschal's dance creations.
There will be amusements, artisans and crafters, characters, festival foods, river excursions and more.
Find out more at www.exploreedennc.com.