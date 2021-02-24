Rock Board of Education names Terry W. Worrell as interim superintendent

EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education has named Terry W. Worrell as the school district's interim superintendent.
Worrell, former superintendent of Asheboro City Schools who replaces recently ousted Rodney Shotwell in the post, will be at her desk March 1 and has an option to extend her contract on June 30, according to a Monday news release from the board.
Her contract shows that between March 1 and June 30, she will earn $14,000 and three paid leave days per month.
And since the board voted 4-3 in December to remove Shotwell, the county must pay out roughly $300,000 to satisfy the longtime administrator's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.
“The last couple of months have been challenging. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Terry Worrell to serve as Interim Superintendent,'' said Kimberly McMichael, board chairman, in the release.
"Dr. Worrell, being familiar with our district, will be able to provide stability for our staff, students and community. Dr. Worrell is a vibrant, visionary and collaborative leader who sets high standards and expectations for herself and her staff,'' McMichael said.
"She is committed to students, teachers and her community. We believe she will help provide support, leadership, and encouragement to the district as we make this transition,'' McMichael said. "I would like to thank Dr. Rodney Shotwell for his service to our district, even ensuring this transition was smooth for all involved. I sincerely appreciate his leadership.”
Shotwell, who served the district for 15 years, was a former N.C. Superintendent of the Year credited with dramatically increasing the county's graduation rate during his tenure overseeing the district's 20 schools and nearly 12,000 students.
His dismissal sparked months of protest by parents, students, educators, and the NAACP and a campaign for Shotwell's reinstatement that included a petition of 1,000 signatures demanding his job be restored.
A seasoned administrator, Worrell has worked in four school districts.
A Guilford County native, she holds a doctorate in education and has worked as an educator for 36 years, serving as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, superintendent and regional superintendent of 41 schools.
She served as an elementary, middle and high school principal for 17 years prior to working in higher administration.
“I wish to thank the Rockingham County Board of Education for the opportunity to serve as interim superintendent,'' Worrell said in the release. "The Rockingham County Schools are known for providing high quality learning opportunities for each student: A district filled with gifted educators and administrators who make student-centered decisions. It is a caring community with people who are extremely supportive of education and students. I look forward to working with the Rockingham County Board of Education and the fabulous educators, students, families, and community members ... I appreciate Dr. Shotwell’s incredible leadership with Rockingham County Schools.”
Worrell earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her master’s degree in human development and learning from UNC-Charlotte. At Appalachian State University, she earned her education specialist degree in education leadership. Worrell was awarded her doctorate in educational leadership from UNC Chapel Hill.
In addition, Worrell has served as an adjunct professor at Gardner-Webb University, UNCG and University of the Cumberlands.
A former principal of Walter Hines Page High School in Greensboro, Worrell has garnered numerous awards for her outstanding work as an educator. In 2017, the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (NCASCD) named Dr. Worrell the Distinguished Educator of the Year.
During her tenure, Asheboro City Schools was recognized as a Top 10 School District by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. All of the district's schools met or exceeded growth for multiple years.
In 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper awarded Worrell the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She also has served on the 2014 Board of Examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award program, president of NCASCD, and in 2019 was appointed as a board trustee for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.
Worrell serves as president of Magnolia Education Sciences, LLC.