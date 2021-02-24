Rock Board of Education names Terry W. Worrell as interim superintendent

EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education has named Terry W. Worrell as the school district's interim superintendent.

Worrell, former superintendent of Asheboro City Schools who replaces recently ousted Rodney Shotwell in the post, will be at her desk March 1 and has an option to extend her contract on June 30, according to a Monday news release from the board.

Her contract shows that between March 1 and June 30, she will earn $14,000 and three paid leave days per month.

And since the board voted 4-3 in December to remove Shotwell, the county must pay out roughly $300,000 to satisfy the longtime administrator's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.

“The last couple of months have been challenging. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Terry Worrell to serve as Interim Superintendent,'' said Kimberly McMichael, board chairman, in the release.

"Dr. Worrell, being familiar with our district, will be able to provide stability for our staff, students and community. Dr. Worrell is a vibrant, visionary and collaborative leader who sets high standards and expectations for herself and her staff,'' McMichael said.