Rock Board of Education names Terry W. Worrell as interim superintendent

The Rockingham County Board of Education has named Terry W. Worrell as the school district's interim superintendent.

Worrell, former superintendent of Asheboro City Schools and a Guilford County native, will assume her post March 1 and has an option to extend her contract on June 30, according to a Monday news release from the board.

“The last couple of months have been challenging. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Terry Worrell to serve as Interim Superintendent,'' said Kimberly McMichael, board chairman, in the release.

"Dr. Worrell, being familiar with our district, will be able to provide stability for our staff, students and community. Dr. Worrell is a vibrant, visionary and collaborative leader who sets high standards and expectations for herself and her staff,'' McMichael said. "She is committed to students, teachers and her community. We believe she will help provide support, leadership, and encouragement to the district as we make this transition. I would like to thank Dr. Rodney Shotwell for his service to our district, even ensuring this transition was smooth for all involved. I sincerely appreciate his leadership.”