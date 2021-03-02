Rock Co. health officials, Cone Health, RCC to open mass vaccine clinic Thursday.

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

• Seniors, health care workers, and long-term care facility residents can schedule appointments by contacting the Rockingham County Division of Public Health and Annie Penn Hospital.

Vaccine appointments will be available to schedule every Friday, beginning at noon. Appointments may be booked online at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or www.co.rockingham.nc.us. To schedule by phone, dial 336-394-0064. Please exercise patience as call volumes and internet activity will be high, health officials said.

Citizens may also request an appointment at conehealth.com/vaccine. Those currently eligible will be contacted within one week to schedule their vaccination. As new phases of eligibility open, wait times for appointments may vary.

"Rockingham Community College is very pleased to be partnering with the Rockingham County Health Department, Annie Penn Hospital and UNC Rockingham Hospital to provide a vaccine clinic on our campus,'' said Dr. Mark Kinlaw, RCC's president.