Rock Co. health officials, Cone Health, RCC to open mass vaccine clinic Thursday

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health Services and Cone Health’s Annie Penn Hospital will open a joint mass vaccination clinic on Thursday at Rockingham Community College.
UNC Rockingham Health Care will also provide staff to administer vaccinations during the large scale event to be held at RCC’s Robert C. Keys Gymnasium at 558 County Home Road in Reidsville. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.
Initially, the clinic will offer inoculations to health care workers and people 65 and over. The number of people vaccinated will depend upon the number of COVID-19 vaccines received each week by the state, county health officials said in a release.
“We look forward to working with our dedicated community partners to offer this service to our citizens. It takes the efforts of us all to keep our citizens safe and healthy,” said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director.
“We encourage everyone eligible in Rockingham County to be vaccinated,” said Cone Health Vice President of Clinical Support Services Deborah Grant.
“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to be vaccinated and to follow the 3Ws – wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently. We look forward to serving the Rockingham County community through this vaccination clinic.”
How to schedule an appointment
Seniors, health care workers, and long-term care facility residents can schedule appointments by contacting the Rockingham County Division of Public Health and Annie Penn Hospital.
Vaccine appointments will be available to schedule every Friday, beginning at noon. Appointments may be booked online at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or www.co.rockingham.nc.us. To schedule by phone, dial 336-394-0064. Please exercise patience as call volumes and internet activity will be high, health officials said.
Citizens may also request an appointment at conehealth.com/vaccine. Those currently eligible will be contacted within one week to schedule their vaccination. As new phases of eligibility open, wait times for appointments may vary.
“Rockingham Community College is very pleased to be partnering with the Rockingham County Health Department, Annie Penn Hospital and UNC Rockingham Hospital to provide a vaccine clinic on our campus,’’ said Dr. Mark Kinlaw, RCC’s president.
“As a community college, we are charged with serving Rockingham County in any way that we can, and to be able to be part of the solution to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 is exciting. We have all been impacted in some way by the pandemic. Our college will be here to help people get back on their feet from an education standpoint, and we are also here to address other issues in our county.’’
Educators
For the county’s education workforce, the health department is working with Rockingham County Schools, private schools and childcare facilities to ensure that all eligible pre-K-12 staff who want a vaccine may receive one.
A vaccination clinic for educators is planned for Sunday from 8 a.m.—7 p.m. at Keys Gymnasium. Annie Penn and UNC Rockingham staff will help out with vaccinations for educators, county health officials said in a release.