Rock Co. vaccinates 600 seniors, 200 more than expected, during immunization rollout

County officials will alert the public as soon as possible about when the next round of vaccines will be available through a new online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling system and hotline. The effort is designed to reduce wait times during upcoming events, Metzler said in the release.

"The COVID Vaccination Site was a collective effort of many county and state employees. Through the commitment and dedication of these employees, the vaccination site was opened an hour earlier than planned and an additional 200 citizens were able to be vaccinated,'' said Rodney Cates, county director of emergency services, explaining the original county goal was to immunize 400 citizens.

"I received an unsolicited comment from a citizen who took her father to get his vaccination. She stated that she checked 'Excellent' on all categories of her survey because everything worked so smoothly," Cates said.

And the busy day saw workers from many different county departments and the community helping their neighbors as they waited their turn for the first of two vaccine doses.