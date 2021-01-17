Rock Co. vaccinates 600 seniors, 200 more than expected, during immunization rollout

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County public health workers administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 600 of the county's citizens age 75 and older on Tuesday during a free drive-through initial roll out that lasted for nine hours.
"This was a big deal!" said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler. "It's great to know that we were able to provide 600 individuals with a lifesaving vaccine,'' said Trey Wright, the county's public health director.
Hundreds of cars had already lined up for the clinic two hours prior to the scheduled 10 a.m. start. And workers were able to open an hour early.
County health officials said they are offering the vaccine in compliance with the schedule specified in a plan published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Phase 1(b) calls specifically for the vaccination of those 75 and older.
"This was a team effort,'' Metzler said. "The vast majority were happy and thankful, plus we learned how to improve.''
The county had originally planned to offer more vaccines to the age group on Thursday and again on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
But due to a lack of ready vaccine from the state, the county will wait for a new shipment and hopefully be able to resume the vaccination campaign next week, Metzler said, emphasizing that the county schedule depends on how quickly the state allocates a new supply.
County officials will alert the public as soon as possible about when the next round of vaccines will be available through a new online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling system and hotline. The effort is designed to reduce wait times during upcoming events, Metzler said in the release.
"The COVID Vaccination Site was a collective effort of many county and state employees. Through the commitment and dedication of these employees, the vaccination site was opened an hour earlier than planned and an additional 200 citizens were able to be vaccinated,'' said Rodney Cates, county director of emergency services, explaining the original county goal was to immunize 400 citizens.
"I received an unsolicited comment from a citizen who took her father to get his vaccination. She stated that she checked 'Excellent' on all categories of her survey because everything worked so smoothly," Cates said.
And the busy day saw workers from many different county departments and the community helping their neighbors as they waited their turn for the first of two vaccine doses.
"It was overwhelming to see the positive impact Rockingham County made in the lives of so many through countless acts of kindness such as providing oxygen to seniors in need; foods and snacks to diabetic individuals; helping seniors with gas and battery issues with their vehicles; and seeing and hearing expressions of gratitude and thankfulness. It really touched my soul to see multiple agencies working together for a greater cause, said county Safety & Risk Director Chris Elliott.
"I had a lot of older folks just thanking us for doing the mass vaccination,'' said Felissa Ferrell, director of the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services. "A lady told me, 'You are all angels; we appreciate you for doing this vaccine clinic for us.' I had another man tell me how thankful he was that he was able to get a spot in line ... and though it was a bit of a wait, he was just thankful we were doing the clinic and he would be getting his shot ... ''
"It is our hope that every shot given is a life we were able to save. I am happy to be a part of this process to help save lives said Jennifer Love, the county's public health nurse supervisor.