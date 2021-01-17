Rock Co. vaccinations continue for 65-plus on Thursday; cases up 526 in last week

This is because researchers don't yet know if vaccinated people can still act as silent carriers of the virus. That is, it is not yet known whether vaccinated individuals can contract the virus, remain asymptomatic, but transmit the virus to the unvaccinated.

Rock still in the red zone

The county has again hit an all-time high infection rate this week — 16.2%— more than three times the recommended safe percent positive rate of 5% recommended by the CDC. The infection rate was 13.4% last week.

The high infection rate places the county of 91,000 in the red zone category, the state's designation for counties with critically high spread of COVID-19.

In the week between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, cases increased by a record 526 in the county where weekly highs had been around 320.

The increase over that seven-day span measured 10.6%.

On Wednesday, the number of infected here stood at 5,245, and ticked up 4.6% over three days to reach 5,488 on Friday.

While 5,488 represents the total number of cases counted in Rockingham since the start of the pandemic in March, 3,698, or 67%, of those patients are still in quarantine and recovering from the highly contagious disease.