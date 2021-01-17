Rock Co. vaccinations continue for 65-plus on Thursday; cases up 526 in last week

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Health Department staff vaccinated 600 people over the age of 75 on Tuesday in the first roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine under the state plan.
And on Friday, county health officials announced they will begin offering the immunizations to individuals 65 and older on Jan. 21, keeping in step with new federal and state guidelines that lower the age for recipients of the life-saving innoculation.
The Jan. 12 clinic was designed as a drive-through clinic with no appointment required. Now, in an effort to make the process more efficient, the county will require appointments be made by calling 336-394-0064 or visiting www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. The free service will continue as a drive-through clinic.
“With the high volume of calls for appointments, implementing a more efficient and user-friendly system should improve service for our citizens and allow staff to utilize their time to focus on other essential services,'' said Trey Wright, the county's public health director.
The January 21 clinic will offer appointments for shots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County Governmental Center's Department of Health and Human Services entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth.
BEFORE YOU GO:
- All citizens receiving a vaccine must complete a COVID-19 consent form. To lessen your wait time, these can be found and completed ahead of time at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or you may pick up a paper copy at the Governmental Center Check-In Booth at 371 N.C. 65 in Wentworth or at any public library.
- Feel free to bring refreshments and reading material in anticipation of wait times.
- Those receiving the vaccine must wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation by Public Health staff. Designated parking spaces will be provided.
- The UNC Physicians Network is also offering the vaccine by appointment. (See details on Page A2).
Local physicians and national experts caution that it is critical that individuals make sure to return to their vaccine providers for their scheduled second vaccine shots in order to achieve maximum protection against COVID-19.
And during the nearly one month wait between shots, those who have received an initial vaccine should be strict about social distancing and continue to wear masks.
The reason? Without a second shot, a vaccinated person does not have 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, experts say.
Even after receiving a second shot, vaccinated individuals should continue masking in public and social distancing around unvaccinated individuals, according the public health researchers.
This is because researchers don't yet know if vaccinated people can still act as silent carriers of the virus. That is, it is not yet known whether vaccinated individuals can contract the virus, remain asymptomatic, but transmit the virus to the unvaccinated.
Rock still in the red zone
The county has again hit an all-time high infection rate this week — 16.2%— more than three times the recommended safe percent positive rate of 5% recommended by the CDC. The infection rate was 13.4% last week.
The high infection rate places the county of 91,000 in the red zone category, the state's designation for counties with critically high spread of COVID-19.
In the week between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, cases increased by a record 526 in the county where weekly highs had been around 320.
The increase over that seven-day span measured 10.6%.
On Wednesday, the number of infected here stood at 5,245, and ticked up 4.6% over three days to reach 5,488 on Friday.
While 5,488 represents the total number of cases counted in Rockingham since the start of the pandemic in March, 3,698, or 67%, of those patients are still in quarantine and recovering from the highly contagious disease.
Hospitalizations across the region and in Rockingham County continue to be strained to near capacity, with 83 individuals from here hospitalized. Cone Health forecasts that Triad area hospitals will be exceed capacity as early as this week if trends continue.
School board votes for Plan B return on Jan. 21
The high infection rate meant a long debate for Rockingham County School Board members on Wednesday as they grappled for nearly two hours with whether or not to send the county's youngest students back to campuses for in-person learning under the state's Plan A.
The board had voted on Dec. 14, when the county's infection rate was at 10.6%, to begin Plan A for Pre-K-5th grade students on Jan. 20.
During Wednesday night's meeting, though, administrators told the board that under Plan A, it would be impossible to provide social distancing in the majority of Pre-K-5th grade classrooms.
Of the county's 202 Pre-K-3rd grade classrooms, 111, or 55%, are too crowded to socially distance. And 68% of the district's 78 classrooms for 4th- and 5th- graders are too crowded for social distancing, Stephanie Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention and Student Safety for the school district.
And at least 84 RCS students and 55 staff are in quarantine with the novel coronavirus, Ellis said. Since August, 410 students and staff have tested positive for the disease, she said.
"I think (Plan) A would be so terribly difficult,'' said Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Support Services Cindy Corcoran, who spoke to the board during Wednesday night's meeting via Zoom.
She pointed out that with such a plan, teachers could be out sick in high numbers placing the district in "dire need of substitutes.''
But Wyatt told the board, "We made a plan in December, right? I'm sticking with it,'' pushing for Plan A.
Huss said, "I'm sticking with it.''
The board needs to "stop confusing parents,'' Wyatt said and made a motion, seconded by member Brent Huss, to vote for Plan A.
The motion was defeated, 4-3, with Wyatt, Huss and Isley voting in favor, while Kimberly McMichael, board chair, Vicky Alston, co-chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and Vickie McKinney voted against the move.
Alston made a subsequent motion that the board send students back on Jan. 21 using the hybrid part-time AA/BB schedule, or Plan B. Wyatt offered a second to the motion.
The motion passed, 4-2, with McKinney and McMichael voting against it.
Meanwhile, teachers throughout Rockingham County, most of whom said they are afraid to speak publicly for fear they will jeaopardize their jobs, say they are afraid to return to the classroom while infection rates are at an all time high.
Dozens of people used the chat function while viewing the livestream of Wednesday's meeting to condemn the decision to resume school on Plan B. Some on the platform identified themselves as teachers or relatives of educators who feared for their safety.
Vaccinations for teachers may not come until late February or March, state health officials estimate.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Public health experts urge citizens to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.