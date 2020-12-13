Rock Commissioners name new chair, vice-chair

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in a new chairman and vice-chairman during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Charlie G. Hall III and Kevin Berger will lead the board for one-year terms as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

“We are very enthusiastic to have our citizens re-establish their faith and direction of those re-elected,'' said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler, following the meeting.

"We are excited to work with Chairman Hall and Vice-Chairman Berger in these strategic roles because they bring so much to the leadership of Rockingham County.”

Other board members include: Commissioner A. Reece Pyrtle Jr. of Stoneville, Commissioner Mark F. Richardson of Stokesdale, and Commissioner T. Craig Travis of Reidsville.