Rock Commissioners name new chair, vice-chair

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in a new chairman and vice-chairman during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Charlie G. Hall III and Kevin Berger will lead the board for one-year terms as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.
“We are very enthusiastic to have our citizens re-establish their faith and direction of those re-elected,'' said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler, following the meeting.
"We are excited to work with Chairman Hall and Vice-Chairman Berger in these strategic roles because they bring so much to the leadership of Rockingham County.”
Other board members include: Commissioner A. Reece Pyrtle Jr. of Stoneville, Commissioner Mark F. Richardson of Stokesdale, and Commissioner T. Craig Travis of Reidsville.
A Rockingham County native, Hall graduated from Morehead High School. He has been a general contractor since 1984 and is co-owner and chief financial officer of Cirrus Construction, Inc. He was sworn in as a commissioner on Dec. 3, 2018, to serve a four-year term. Hall had served as vice-chairman of the board since Dec. 2, 2019. He and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters and three grandchildren. Hall was Eden Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2013 and has served with the Salvation Army Advisory Board, United Way Advisory Board as a member and past president.
Berger, a 1992 graduate of Morehead High School, is married to the former Amber Beatty. They have two children, Jackson and Emily.
Berger graduated from UNC-G in 1996 and from Wake Forest Law School in 2000. He works in Madison with the Berger Law Firm, PC. He was first sworn in as a commissioner on Dec. 5, 2016 and was elected chairman of the board on Dec. 4, 2017. He was re-elected to the board in 2020. Among the organizations he is affiliates are: Bethany Community Middle School, First National Bank Advisory Board, Rockingham County Pregnancy Care Center, and Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
