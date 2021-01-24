Rock counts 3 deaths, 90 hospitalized, slight decrease in infection rate

WENTWORTH — The infection rate in Rockingham County trended down slightly this week, but COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high and three more county residents died of the novel coronavirus.
The new deaths were reported by county health officials on Friday, but no details were immediately available about the victims' ages.
Even with the infection rate dropping from 16.2 to 14.5 over the last two weeks, the percent positive rate continues to rest squarely in the red zone, the state's classification for counties where community spread of the virus is the most critical.
Rockingham County, with its 91,700 residents, is not alone. Another 84 counties in the Tar Heel state are in the red, as well, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
And our bordering counties in Virginia, Pittsylvania and Henry, are also hotbeds of community spread and should be a concern to the high number of locals who commute there to shop and work, health experts said.
By the numbers
Between Jan. 8-15 when the infection rate here was 15.5%, 526 county residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. During the seven days hence, Rockingham has tallied 30.9% fewer new cases or a total of 363.
The new total of all lab-confirmed cases diagnosed in Rock since the beginning of the pandemic in March was 5,851 on Friday, according to the county public health officials.
And 90 individuals were hospitalized fighting the often lethal virus, compared to 83 the week before.
Of the 5,851 cases here, 4047, or 69%, are still ill and recovering at home or in a hospital under quarantine. Another 1,640 have recovered.
Vaccination campaigns have been successful over the past two weeks with the Rockingham County Division of Public Health innoculating 1,010 citizens, age 65 and older, since Jan. 12.
It's becoming clear, too, that county residents will need to be patient and flexible while waiting for the county to announce new clinics. County health officials learn from state suppliers every Friday if and when Rock will receive new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming week.
But promised shipments don't always come through, the health department learned Friday when it had to cancel most of 200 scheduled Jan. 28 vaccine appointments due to lack of supply from Raleigh. (See more on A2 about scheduling your vaccine)
A deeper look at demographics shows that 3,037 patients are white, 698 are Black, 360 are Hispanic/Latino and 1,888 are listed as non-Hispanic/Latino. Asians in the county who have contracted COVID-19 number 12, Native American/Alaskan Native individuals total 7 and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander patients number 1.
Whites make up 77.5% of the county's 91,000 residents, while Blacks and Hispanic/Latinos account for 19% and 6.3%, respectively. American Indian and Alaska Natives and Asians make up 0.6% and 0.7% of the poulation, respectively, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islanders account for 0.1% of Rock's residents.
So far, Rockingham County Health Department staff have vaccinated 1,010 people over the age of 65 since Jan. 12.
After your vaccine
Local physicians and national experts caution that it is critical that individuals make sure to return to their vaccine providers for their scheduled second vaccine shots in order to achieve maximum protection against COVID-19.
And during the nearly one month wait between shots, those who have received an initial vaccine should be strict about social distancing and continue to wear masks.
Without a second shot, a vaccinated person has only about 50-70% protection from COVID-19, not the full 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, experts say.
"I commend everyone for getting their COVID-19 vaccinations ... However, protection from infection or spreading is not immediate and will require the second vaccination dose to achieve the expected protection and efficacy of vaccine,'' said Jason Vaughn of Eden, a nurse practitioner.
Even after receiving a second shot, vaccinated individuals should continue masking in public and social distancing around unvaccinated individuals, according the public health researchers.
This is because medical researchers don't yet know if vaccinated people can act as silent carriers of the virus. It may be possible for them to remain asymptomatic, but carry the virus in their nasal membranes and transmit COVID-19 to the unvaccinated.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Public health experts urge citizens to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.