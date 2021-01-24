Rock counts 3 deaths, 90 hospitalized, slight decrease in infection rate

WENTWORTH — The infection rate in Rockingham County trended down slightly this week, but COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high and three more county residents died of the novel coronavirus.

The new deaths were reported by county health officials on Friday, but no details were immediately available about the victims' ages.

Even with the infection rate dropping from 16.2 to 14.5 over the last two weeks, the percent positive rate continues to rest squarely in the red zone, the state's classification for counties where community spread of the virus is the most critical.

Rockingham County, with its 91,700 residents, is not alone. Another 84 counties in the Tar Heel state are in the red, as well, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

And our bordering counties in Virginia, Pittsylvania and Henry, are also hotbeds of community spread and should be a concern to the high number of locals who commute there to shop and work, health experts said.

By the numbers

Between Jan. 8-15 when the infection rate here was 15.5%, 526 county residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. During the seven days hence, Rockingham has tallied 30.9% fewer new cases or a total of 363.