Rock COVID-19 Hospitalizations, infection rate, Hit Pandemic High

WENTWORTH — A record high number of Rockingham Countians were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, according to data from the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services.
Just two weeks ago, hospitalizations numbered around 18-22 per day. But by Thursday of this week, that figure had more than doubled and by Friday stood at 51.
The increase in cases statewide and in Rockingham County, where 177 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, is putting stress on health care systems.
That stress is felt ever more acutely in rural areas like Rockingham, too, said Reidsville family practitioner Steve Luking, who spoke Thursday on "In The Community,'' a podcast hosted by Joe Dexter of Reidsville.
Up until a couple of weeks ago, Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital had been able to reroute its COVID-19 patients to beds at Cone Health's Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro, a hospital the system dedicated to care of coronavirus patients.
But beds there are full, and Annie Penn must adapt. On Thursday, Luking said the small hospital had 10 COVID-19 inpatients and was treating them in safely zoned areas and in rooms with negative airflow to reduce risk of infection.
The infection rate for the county shot up to 11.4% by Friday, up from 10.4% on Tuesday and more than twice the target safety rate of 5% or less. Rock's rate of infection was higher than Stokes and Caswell counties where infection rates were around 9.3% and 10.7%, respectively.
Luking said during the Thursday podcast that he has seen families contract COVID-19 from Thanksgiving gatherings. And he said it is vital to keep distance and wear a mask at all times during this time of infection spike.
Luking himself has celebrated holidays with his immediate family outdoors and he tries not to go into an enclosed structure other than his medical office, he said.
An emotional Luking pleaded with citizens to observe safety protocols to protect themselves and the most vulnerable in our community.
The statewide average rate of infection stood at 10.5% on Friday, but case increases and hospitalization rates across North Carolina continued to cause grave concern among health experts on the eve of Christmas week.
On Friday, Rockingham County had recorded 3,916 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen a precipitous climb in cases since Dec. 4 when 3,208 people had tested positive. Between Dec. 4 and Friday, cases went up by 22%. A look back to Nov. 30 when the case count was 2,717, shows a 44% hike in cases since then.
Rockingham now counts 46 victims of the virus. Details about the ages and pre-virus health status of the most recent victims was not immediately available.
And the state counted 457,660 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 6,065 on Friday.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
Of the county's total cases, 1,596 have recovered, while 2,218 are recuperating at home, county statistics show.
Data show 2,226 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 46,789 tests.
As Christmas nears, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, doctors advise.
Health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
