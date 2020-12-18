Rock COVID-19 Hospitalizations, infection rate, Hit Pandemic High

WENTWORTH — A record high number of Rockingham Countians were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, according to data from the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services.

Just two weeks ago, hospitalizations numbered around 18-22 per day. But by Thursday of this week, that figure had more than doubled and by Friday stood at 51.

The increase in cases statewide and in Rockingham County, where 177 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, is putting stress on health care systems.

That stress is felt ever more acutely in rural areas like Rockingham, too, said Reidsville family practitioner Steve Luking, who spoke Thursday on "In The Community,'' a podcast hosted by Joe Dexter of Reidsville.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital had been able to reroute its COVID-19 patients to beds at Cone Health's Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro, a hospital the system dedicated to care of coronavirus patients.

But beds there are full, and Annie Penn must adapt. On Thursday, Luking said the small hospital had 10 COVID-19 inpatients and was treating them in safely zoned areas and in rooms with negative airflow to reduce risk of infection.