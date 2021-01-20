Rock Dems give food, masks for inaugural MLK Day of Service

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Democrats celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by spreading the very kind of brotherly love he preached of.

The groups inaugural day of service to honor King was themed, "America United'' and focused on efforts to distribute masks and food to those in need here.

While some teams collected and distributed staples and canned goods to th Reidsville Outreach Center Food Bank, another group of volunteers endowed the staff of Hospice of Rockingham County with a donation of cloth face masks.

The party is answering a national call to embrace the theme of unity in the wake of the recent Capitol siege and on the week of the 46th Presidential Inauguration. Many civic organizations and individuals launch projects in step with the King holiday, known also as a national Day of Service in his honor.

"With food insecurity already high in our county, Covid-19 has placed an even greater strain on local food banks,'' said Roxanne Griffin, RCDP chair.

"Helping those in need should not be a partisan issue,'' she said. "...we hope all citizens in our county will answer the challenge to be "Neighbors Who Care," by making contributions to local food pantries and wearing masks in public."

“Because of COVID, we can’t celebrate MLK's legacy or Inauguration Day in person, so this is our way of celebrating in a positive way, by giving to our community and neighbors — that’s how the Dems do it, ” said Dylan Moore, 3rd vice-chair of the local party.