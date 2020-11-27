Rock Deputy Shot While Responding to Domestic Disturbance; Suspect in Custody

REIDSVILLE — An unnamed man shot a sheriff's deputy in the leg Thursday evening as the officer responded to a domestic disturbance call here.

A second deputy from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office disarmed the suspect who is in custody, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Authorities have not announced the name of the wounded officer, but said Thursday evening that he is bring treated at a Triad area hospital for serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Deputies reponded to a domestic disturbance call at 294 Dover Circle at around 7:08 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and were granted entry into the house.

But once inside, an armed man emerged from a room and shot at the deputies, striking one in the leg.

After taking the shooter into custody, the uninjured deputy rendered medical aid to his partner until medical help arrived, sheriff's officials said via news release.

Sheriff Sam Page said in the release that he has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation, a standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is shot.