Rock Health Dept. cancels most COVID-19 vaccines for Jan.28, but doses expected soon

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health administered 410 vaccines to those 65 and older on Thursday during a drive-through clinic requiring appointments.
And while the agency had planned to innoculate 200 more folks in the age group on Jan. 28, it had to cancel those appointments on Friday due to state supply problems.
“This notification is devastating for our community,” said Trey Wright, county public health director. “My staff and I, along with other dedicated community partners, are working very hard and doing our absolute best to vaccinate the citizens of Rockingham County. However, we can’t do our job if we don’t receive more vaccines.”
As a result, some doses on hand will be available only to those who are scheduled to receive their second vaccine, as well as some frontline health care workers.
“It pains me to disappoint the citizens of Rockingham County hoping to receive this vaccination. It is by no means a reflection on the health department nor the professional and caring services we provide for our citizens,” said Wright.
As more vaccines do arrive, the county will alert citizens promptly, Wright said.
Each week, the county will announce more upcoming vaccine clinic appointment slots. Rockingham County health officials must wait until each Friday to learn how much vaccine the county will receive for the next week and when it will arrive.
Appointment slots fill very quickly and the public is urged to continue checking with local media and the health department website for information about vaccine availability each week.
All vaccines will be administered through a free drive-through system at the county health department parking lot at the county Governmental Center at 371 N.C. 65 here.
Make your appointment by calling the county's COVID-19 Hotline at 336-394-0064 or scheduling online at: www.co.rockingham.nc.us or www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
After you make your vaccine appointment, remember to complete your COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form. Find a copy of the form online at: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or you may get a paper copy at the Governmental Center Check-In Booth (371 NC 65 in Wentworth). Consent forms are available at all Rockingham County public libraries.
Prepare to wait for 15 minutes for observation after your vaccine.
It is critical that individuals return to providers for their second vaccine shots to achieve maximum protection, experts say. Follow instructions provided to you by the county health department at the time of your first vaccination.
During the wait between shots, continue to social disance and wear masks.