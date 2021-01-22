Rock Health Dept. cancels most COVID-19 vaccines for Jan.28, but doses expected soon

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health administered 410 vaccines to those 65 and older on Thursday during a drive-through clinic requiring appointments.

And while the agency had planned to innoculate 200 more folks in the age group on Jan. 28, it had to cancel those appointments on Friday due to state supply problems.

“This notification is devastating for our community,” said Trey Wright, the county's public health director. “My staff and I, along with other dedicated community partners, are working very hard and doing our absolute best to vaccinate the citizens of Rockingham County. However, we can’t do our job if we don’t receive more vaccines.”

As a result, some doses on hand will be available only to those who are scheduled to receive their second vaccine, as well as some frontline health care workers.

“It pains me to disappoint the citizens of Rockingham County hoping to receive this vaccination. It is by no means a reflection on the health department nor the professional and caring services we provide for our citizens,” Wright said.

As more vaccines do arrive, the county will alert citizens promptly, Wright said.