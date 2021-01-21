Rock Health Dept. continues COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, more to come weekly

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health administered 410 vaccines to those 65 and older on Thursday during a drive-through clinic requiring appointments.
On Jan. 28, the health department will offer its next round of COVID-19 vaccines to the same group of seniors. The health department opened its COVID-19 appointment phone line at noon on Friday to begin taking appointments for the 28th.
Expect high telephone call volume and online activity. If you are unable to schedule an appointment for the Jan. 28 clinic, don't give up.
Each week, the county will announce more upcoming vaccine clinic appointment slots. Rockingham County health officials must wait until each Friday to learn how much vaccine the county will receive for the next week and when it will arrive.
Appointment slots fill very quickly and the public is urged to continue checking with local media and the health department website for information about vaccine availability each week.
All vaccines will be administered through a free drive-through system at the county health department parking lot at the county Governmental Center at 371 N.C. 65 here.
Make your appointment by calling the county's COVID-19 Hotline at 336-394-0064 or scheduling online at: www.co.rockingham.nc.us or www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
After you make your vaccine appointment, remember to complete your COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form. Find a copy of the form online at: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or you may get a paper copy at the Governmental Center Check-In Booth (371 NC 65 in Wentworth). Consent forms are available at all Rockingham County public libraries.
Prepare to wait for 15 minutes for observation after your vaccine.
It is critical that individuals return to providers for their second vaccine shots to achieve maximum protection, experts say. Follow instructions provided to you by the county health department at the time of your first vaccination.
During the wait between shots, continue to social disance and wear masks.
Without a second shot, a vaccinated person does not have the 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The first shot only gives a between 50-70% protection after 10 days.