Rock Health Dept. continues COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, more to come weekly

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health administered 410 vaccines to those 65 and older on Thursday during a drive-through clinic requiring appointments.

On Jan. 28, the health department will offer its next round of COVID-19 vaccines to the same group of seniors. The health department opened its COVID-19 appointment phone line at noon on Friday to begin taking appointments for the 28th.

Expect high telephone call volume and online activity. If you are unable to schedule an appointment for the Jan. 28 clinic, don't give up.

Each week, the county will announce more upcoming vaccine clinic appointment slots. Rockingham County health officials must wait until each Friday to learn how much vaccine the county will receive for the next week and when it will arrive.

Appointment slots fill very quickly and the public is urged to continue checking with local media and the health department website for information about vaccine availability each week.

All vaccines will be administered through a free drive-through system at the county health department parking lot at the county Governmental Center at 371 N.C. 65 here.