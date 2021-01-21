Rock Health Dept. will take new appointments on Jan. 22 for Jan. 28 vaccines

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health administered vaccines to those 65 and older on Thursday during a drive-through clinic requiring appointments.

And on Jan. 22, the county will open phone lines at noon so that citizens 65 and older may make appointments for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on Jan. 28 at the county health department parking lot at the county Governmental Center at 371 N.C. 65 here.

The free, drive-through immunizations require a scheduled appointment. Make yours by calling the county's COVID-19 Hotline at 336-394-0064 or scheduling online at: www.co.rockingham.nc.us or www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.

Expect high telephone call volume and online activity. If you are unable to schedule an appointment for the Jan. 28 clinic, don't give up. Each week, the county will announce more upcoming vaccine clinic appointment slots. Rockingham County health officials must wait until each Friday to learn how much vaccine the county will receive for the next week and when it will arrive.

Therefore, check your news outlets and the county websites regularly for updates.