Rock healthcare workers can receive COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at health dept.

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the agency's office here.

Rockingham County residents who are health care workers are eligible for the vaccine, to be administered indoors at 371 N.C. Highway 65, Suite 204, Wentworth.

Appointments are required and may be made by calling the health department at 336-342-8140. Those seeking a vaccine who have health insurance, should bring their insurance cards.

Call 336-342-8140 for more information or visit the agency's website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. For more information about COVID-19, visit www.ncdhhs.org.