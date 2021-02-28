Rock infection rate stable and below 5% for more than one week

WENTWORTH — The infection rate for COVID-19 in Rockingham County has reached a relatively safe new low of 4.7%, according to county health statistics.
Earlier in the week, the rate had dropped to 4.8%, the first time Rockingham had enjoyed a percent positive rate within the CDC safe zone, which is at or below 5%. CDC officials say that once an infection rate hits that target, a community has begun to successfully manage the transmission of the disease.
The infection rate has consistently decreased all month. For example, on Feb. 16, it stood at 6.2%, compared to early February when the rate hit all time highs near 15%, county health records show.
And since that date, the county has seen 201 new infections, while hospitalizations have stabilized at around 90 per week. No new deaths were reported this week and the mortality count stands at 82 since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, 6,789 inidividuals in Rockingham had tested positive for COVID-19 since the dawn of the pandemic in March.
Of that total about 70%, or 4,730, are still recovering and under quarantine, while some 27%, or 1,879,have recovered, county health data show.
Demographic breakdowns show 3,978 patients are 40 or older, while the balance is younger.
The county has performed 73,947 COVID-19 tests.
Statewide, 852,981 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11,137 people have died from the highly contagious disease.
When will vaccines be offered again in Rockingham County?
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination doses every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county’s Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, said Trey Wright, count public health director.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
Wright said the RCDHHS will alert the community via the media about when various populations are scheduled to receive the vaccine. The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.