Rock infection rate stable and below 5% for more than one week

Statewide, 852,981 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11,137 people have died from the highly contagious disease.

When will vaccines be offered again in Rockingham County?

The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination doses every Friday.

Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.

Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county’s Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, said Trey Wright, count public health director.

Rockingham County has performed 71,814 tests thus far. The state has calculated 824,352 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,501 deaths.

After your shot

While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.