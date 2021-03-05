Rock infection rate stays low as frontline essential workers become eligible for vaccine

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County COVID-19 infections have slowed considerably over the past three weeks with infection rates dropping below and bouncing back up just above the safe 5% mark.
On Friday, the rate stood at 5.2%, just a hair above the target health experts with the CDC shows a community is managing the spread of the virus well.
Hospitalization rates also continued to hold at between 90 and 94 over the past two weeks with 91 COVID-19 inpatients from Rockingham recorded on Friday.
On Friday, Rockingham had diagnosed 6,866 people with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
For perspective, consider that on Feb. 12, that number was 6,535. That calculates to an increase of 331 cases over 21 days, or a 5.06% climb.
Rockingham's neighboring North Carolina counties have also managed to tamp down infection rates considerably over the past two weeks. Stokes County's rate stands at 6.1%, Guilford at 5.4%, Surry at 8.2%, Caswell at 5.7%, Forsyth at 4.6% and Alamance at 6.9%. Only Person County still struggles with a higher rate of 10.6%, according to state health statistics.
Of the 6,866 individuals infected in Rockingham, 70%, or 4,805, are still recovering in quarantine from the highly infectious disease. Another 27%, or 1884, have recovered.
Health officials report 4,020 of those patients are age 40 or above, while the balance is below.
Thus far, Rockingham County has conducted 75,081 COVID-19 tests. Statewide, 865-056 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11,399 have died from the disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, vaccine clinics are opening doors to frontline essential workers one week earlier than expected.
How frontline essential workers may register for vaccines through Cone Health
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina became eligible to sign up through Cone Health on Friday and should continue to seek a vaccine moving forward.
Appointment sheduling at conehealth.com/vaccine is available for the following:
• People 65 and older.
• Health care workers.
• Residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
• People who work in child care and pre-K to 12 education.
• Frontline essential workers.
People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available..
People eligible for vaccination can join Cone Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointments notification list. They will be updated on Cone Health’s weekly vaccine allocation from the state, as well as when new appointments will be offered online. People can join the list by going to conehealth.com/vaccine.
Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.
How to register for your vaccine with Rockingham County Health Department and UNC Rockingham Health Care
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination dose availability every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?