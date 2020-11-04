Rock infection rate two time too high

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County is staring at an infection rate that's nearly double what's considered a safe benchmark, officials said.
On Tuesday, Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, confirmed that the percent positive rate for the county of 91,000 had hit 9.6%.
This means that for every 100 people tested, about 10 will have a positive result for COVID-19.
Public health and infectious disease experts have long warned that any rate above 5% in a community is dangerous and means the spread of the novel coronavirus is not well in check.
The reason for the county's high infection numbers? Community spread of the disease, Young has explained.
Such contagion occurs when infected individuals move through the community, shopping, socializing, or working and pass along the virus. The chance of such spread increases exponentially when people do not wear masks and practice simple social distancing guidelines, experts say. One reason: some 40% of people with COVID-19 may not know they have it because they feel no symptoms. These asymptomatic patients are just as infectious as obviously ill patients.
Other routes of community spread happen when families gather or groups gather for worship or entertainment in crowded settings with people from outside of their immediate living area.
The county has seen a large number of cases associated with small family gatherings, Young said.
This week, cases climbed steeply over the weekend, with an average of 45 new cases reported each day between Friday and Tuesday — a jump from 2,019 to 2,202.
College students will soon return home early for an extended Thanksgiving break, so health practitioners caution local families to socially distance or isolate for 10-14 days if there is any suspicion a college student may be infected.
Back-to-back holidays and cold weather driving crowds inside means the community must be more diligent than ever with practicing hand washing, mask wearing and staying 6 feet or more away from others who do not live under their roof.
She encourages small Thanksgiving gatherings, limited to people living in one household in order to stem the spread of the disease in the county.
Among the areas with the highest numbers of cases: Summerfield, Reidsville, Eden, Madison and Stoneville, she said.
On Tuesday, hospitalizations were still down at 15 and the death toll stood at 29.
And as the weekend's Halloween holiday loomed, public health officials braced for even more infections.
To understand the continuing increase in local infection rates, consider county health statistics from mid-October.
Since Oct. 16, when cases numbered 1,644, the infection rate here has grown by 34% with total infections since the start of the pandemic numbering 2,202 on Tuesday.
She reminds that contact tracers handle all health information confidentially and do not divulge the names of infected individuals or share the names of their contacts.
And Young encourages people to answer all phone calls, even those from unfamiliar numbers, in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch.
County residents should get flu shots immediately and prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said, noting she has already seen one such case of double illness.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide drive-up flu shots at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department will work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.
In Rockingham, 1,336, or 60.6%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 820, or 37.2%, are home recuperating.
The county has conducted 31, 004 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,253 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 897 are below. Ages were not specified for 52 patients.
Statewide, 278,028 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,390 had died as of Friday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
