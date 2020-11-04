Rock infection rate two time too high

And Young encourages people to answer all phone calls, even those from unfamiliar numbers, in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch.

County residents should get flu shots immediately and prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said, noting she has already seen one such case of double illness.

Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.

The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide drive-up flu shots at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department will work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.

In Rockingham, 1,336, or 60.6%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 820, or 37.2%, are home recuperating.

The county has conducted 31, 004 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.