Rock Opens Group 5 ahead of state, Health Director says get vaccine now, wear masks

WENTWORTH — With more vaccines than demand over the weekend, Rockingham County health officals on Monday decided to begin vaccinating members of Group 5, all individuals 16 and older.

The county joins Greene and Craven counties in moving forward with Group 5 ahead of the rest of the state.

The decision to move on to Group 5 was came after a weekend of slim clinic rosters for the rural Piedmont county.

With nearly 30% of its 91,000 residents already vaccinated, health officials said they didn't see expected demand for the vaccine over the weekend from Groups 1-4. And a couple hundred shot opportunities were passed up, officials said.

In general, Rockingham Countians are doing a good job at keeping COVID-19 numbers low, but getting vaccinated promptly, social distancing and mask wearing are the keys to reaching complete safety, health officials say.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of remaining vigilant with wearing a mask and social distancing,'' said Trey Wright, public health director for Rockingham. "We have not reached herd immunity and our health department's Communicable Disease staff are dealing with several clusters in our community of citizens that have let their guard down.''