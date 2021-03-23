Rock Opens Group 5, Health Director says get vaccine now, wear masks

WENTWORTH — With more vaccines than demand over the weekend, Rockingham County health officals on Monday decided to begin vaccinating members of Group 5, all individuals 16 and older.
The county joins Greene and Craven counties in moving forward with Group 5 ahead of the rest of the state.
The decision to move on to Group 5 was came after a weekend of slim clinic rosters for the rural Piedmont county.
With nearly 30% of its 91,000 residents already vaccinated, health officials said they didn't see expected demand for the vaccine over the weekend from Groups 1-4. And a couple hundred shot opportunities were passed up, officials said.
In general, Rockingham Countians are doing a good job at keeping COVID-19 numbers low, but getting vaccinated promptly, social distancing and mask wearing are the keys to reaching complete safety, health officials say.
Another measure of the county's general success at tamping down the infection rate is the decrease in its hospitalizations.
For the past month, the number of inpatients from Rockingham has decreased from around 96 to Tuesday's count of 74.
Over the past week, six deaths have been reported for Rockingham Countians, aged 67-97, according to county health officials.
There are numerous reasons for lags between the time of a death and the time that the county receives a death certificate, officials explained, noting that deaths that occur outside county limits must be processed elsewhere and mailed in.
The new death toll is 94. Five of the patients lived at home, while one was a resident of a long-term care facility, health officials said.
The county’s vaccination campaign is operating steadily with the Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.
Around 30% of Rock’s 91,000 residents have been vaccinated as the state and county open up appointments for Group 4 individuals.
Beginning on March 18, members of Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 became eligible to be vaccinated. Ages 16 and above are eligible if they suffer from the following:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
- Those working in child care centers and pre-k to 12 schools
Vaccines continue to be offered locally and statewide to other eligible groups, including health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and frontline essential workers.
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Rockingham or neighboring counties, according to state health officials.
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through and mass clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
In addition to the county health department, Rockingham County residents may look to Cone Health for vaccines at conehealth.com/vaccine.
People without internet access or email accounts should call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available, officials said.
County residents may also seek a vaccine through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden. UNC Rockingham encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.