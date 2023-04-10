The UNC Greensboro School of Theater closes its centennial season with the loudest crowd-pleaser of the year: Rock of Ages by Chris D’Arienzo, with arrangements and orchestration by Ethan Popp, and directed by Erin Speer. The production guarantees thrills in this jam-packed jukebox musical with classic 80’s hits including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, and more.

Set in 1980’s Hollywood, the biggest rock venues struggle to survive developer plans to change the last shrine of rock and roll into a strip mall. Romance flourishes and dreams take off onstage for the last time in Taylor Theatre before renovations begin. Don't fight the feeling to rock out with Rock of Ages! Rock of Ages runs in Taylor Theatre April 14-15 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 pm, and April 19-22 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. UNCG Theatre Box Office’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre

The UNCG School of Theatre’s mission is to prepare students to be informed theatre practitioners with a commitment to creativity, innovation, inclusion, and the advancement of the art form.

