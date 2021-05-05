Rock Public Health Director: Don't Be Afraid of the COVID-19 Vaccines

WENTWORTH — Citizens of Rockingham County are failing to get their vaccines, likely because of misguided fear of inoculations and complacency, said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. Demand for shots has taken a nosedive in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Wright contends with a stubborn problem of high infection numbers among young adults, ages 17-32, he said. “At last look for April, 17-32 (age group) makes up almost 33% of all cases in Rockingham County,” Trey said in a Tuesday email.
And as hospitalizations inch up, Wright found most are 65 or older — from “pockets of folks who chose not to vaccinate, he said.
Wright’s message as we head into summer: don’t be afraid of vaccines and remember they are essential in restoring normalcy to the county and the country.
“We want to remind everyone the vaccine is FREE, SAFE, and EFFECTIVE against COVID-19,” Wright said, noting that many people seem especially afraid of taking the one-injection Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The inoculation was associated with a rare blood clotting disorder seen in only about 1 in a million people who took the vaccine.
The FDA halted administration of the J&J jab briefly last month to research the problem and deemed the risk of ill effects extremely low. The vaccine was pronounced safe and restarted in the U.S.
Despite the FDA’s seal of approval, only about a “half dozen” people in Rockingham turned out for 50 available J&J shots last week, Wright said.
Folks who had wanted the convenience of the J&J one shot “changed their mind after the 15 individuals out of 7 million vaccinated with the J&J had adverse reactions... ,” Wright said.
For other people, distractions like summer vacations take precedence over getting the vaccine that can cause some minor side effects as it activates protective cells in the immune system.
And with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders lifting some social distancing restrictions, “many think COVID is over, so why vaccinate?” Wright said.
Tenacious in his mission to increase the percentage of county residents who are protected from the novel coronavirus, Wright is taking his vaccine campaign to neighborhoods and businesses.
“We are thinking outside the box with (educational) door hangers we hope to target (infection) hot spots in the county,” Wright said. He also hopes restaurants and businesses will promote the importance of having the vaccine by including informational literature and info in their establishments and even on take-out bags and boxes, Wright said.
The Rockingham County Division of Public Health will provide free vaccines to those 16 and older every Thursday during May, Wright said.
How do I sign up?To sign-up for an appointment, take the following steps:
Visit the www.rockingham countydhhs.org website.
Choose the COVID -19 “box”.
Follow the instructions provided.
How do I Prepare?Please prepare by doing the following:
Bring your completed COVID-19 consent form. Visit https://rockinghamcounty-nc.municipalone.com/files/document/COVID19ConsentFormv21361120728041621PM.pdf If you are unable to print the form, there will be forms available.
Insurance is NOT required for the FREE vaccine. Of you do have insurance, please bring you insurance card.
Those pregnant who want the vaccine must provide their doctors signed consent.
To seek a vaccine through Cone Health, visit conehealth.com/vaccine. To find another provider participating in the vaccination program, please visit, https://myspotnc.gov. For additional information, please call 336-342-8140.
Our numbers
Since the start of the global pandemic, Rockingham County has recorded 7,492 cases of COVID-19. So far, 115 county residents have died from the highly contagious disease. This week saw 53 residents hospitalized for the virus. And of the roughly 91,000 residents of this rural county, nearly 49,200 had been vaccinated, according to records from the county health department.
For comparison, consider that in late March, the county had tallied just over 7,000 case, counted about 75 patients in the hospital with COVID and had said goodbye to 94 people claimed by the disease.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.