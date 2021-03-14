Rock reaches lowest COVID infection rate yet, one death reported this week

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County this week reported one of the lowest weekly infection tallies since the first months of the pandemic.
Between March 5 and Friday, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the county of about 91,000, where the infection rate has dropped in recent weeks to an all-time pandemic low of 4.4%
Statewide, the rate is even lower at 3.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
That rate is right in step with CDC guidelines that urge communities to keep their infection rate at 5% or below to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
One resident of Rockingham died this week from COVID-19, bringing the total casualties to 83, according to public health records.
The infection count since the start of the pandemic is 6,923 individuals, county health records show. On March 5, that number was 6,866. About 66%, or 4,606, of those individuals are currently recuperating and under quarantine, while about 30%, or 2,137, have recovered. Demographic details from the health department show that 4,043 of those who’ve been infected with COVID-19 in Rockingham are over age 40, while the balance are below.
Hospitals saw fewer admissions this week with a slight decline of inpatients dropping from 91 to 89. The number has hovered around 93 over the past two months.
An update on our neighbors
Stokes County’s rate dropped from 6.8% on Tuesday to 3.1 on Friday, and since Tuesday Guilford County saw little change, moving from 5% to 5.1%. During the timeframe, Surry climbed from 4.7% to 5.8%, while Caswell held at 5.4%. Forsyth decreased 3.9% to 3.4% — the lowest rate in the region.
Alamance saw a decline from 5.7% to 4.7%. And Person County continued a downward trend, inching from 8.2% on Tuesday to 8.0% on Friday, according to state health statistics.
Thus far, Rockingham County has conducted 78,055 COVID-19 tests. Statewide, 879,825 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11,622 have died from the disease, according to the NCDHHS.
Meanwhile, vaccine clinics opened doors to frontline essential workers one week earlier than expected last week and those vaccines continue this week. And individuals with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk will become eligible earlier than expected.
How frontline essential workers may register for vaccines
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina became eligible to sign up through Cone Health on March 5 and should continue to seek a vaccine moving forward.
People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available..
People eligible for vaccination can join Cone Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointments notification list. They will be updated on Cone Health’s weekly vaccine allocation from the state, as well as when new appointments will be offered online. People can join the list by going to conehealth.com/vaccine.
Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.
How to register for your vaccine
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination dose availability every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare will also offer vaccinations through its UNC Physicians Network vaccine clinic as more doses becomes available from the state. UNC encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.