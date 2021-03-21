WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has vacancies for the following its Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Anyone interested in serving on the governing board should apply on the Rockingham County website at: www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to." Next, under the heading "Volunteer / Recognition,'' click on “Advisory Boards” to find the application. Direct questions to Jennifer Woods, board clerk, at 336-342-8102 or via email at: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Rock Rec Advisory Board has vacancies
