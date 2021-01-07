Rock schools all remote Friday due to snow forecast

EDEN — Due to a snow forecast, all Rockingham County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday, Jan. 8. Central Office, school level administration and other departments will report to work at 10:00 am. The plan is subject to re-evaluation if the inclement weather conditions change, Karen Hyler, public information officer for the RCS district, said in a news release.

All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely, Hyler said.

RCS nutrition staffers have made available three meals for families to pick up today in anticipation of tomorrow’s likely inclement weather, Hyler said in the release.

On Friday, all buildings will be open for school level administrators and other essential personnel such as custodial and maintenance staff.

Child Care will open at 9:00 am. Child Care Parents are advised that if weather conditions worsen during the day, child care sites may close early. If so, site coordinators will communicate by phone or Class Dojo.

Teachers should work remotely from home. All classified staff who have the ability to work remotely from home should do so with the approval of the school principal or their direct supervisor. All classified staff who are not able to work remotely should review their options regarding reporting to work or make arrangements with their direct supervisor, Hyler said in a release.